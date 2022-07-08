Julian Alvarez — Manchester City’s New #19

Julian Alvarez is on his way to Manchester City. After a spectacular run through one of South America’s most storied teams in River Plate, the man many call a Sergio Aguero ‘regen’ is coming to England.

The deal of course was consummated in January and now with City having paid that little extra and his River’s team elimination in Copa Libertadores, he is a City player and will be with his new teammates soon.

Alvarez will play a jack of all trades for Citya s with Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling departures make it so. That means time at striker, winger and even in a possible two striker system with fellow new signing, Erling Haaland.

Everyone is quite excited for these two to start and we are so close as in just two weeks the first pre season game is here and on 31 July, the Community Shield.