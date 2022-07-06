What is going on at Manchester City?

Manchester City had a fantastic start to the transfer window as Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez were signed, sealed and delivered. Add a nice Kalvin Phillis signing and City were cooking.

Then, something strange started, the sale of Gabriel Jesus, the impending sale of Raheem Sterling and perhaps most curious of all, the departure of more than seven (!) player departures from CFG/Academy players.

From Romeo Lavia, Taylor Harwood-Billis, Zach Steffen, Issa Kabore and so many more, something has to give as to why so many players are leaving.

Could it be as simple as leaving in search of field time? Could it be unhappiness at wages? Promises unfulfilled?

Some on social media have speculated that it is raising funds for a massive signing later this month (Neymar, anyone?) I don’t buy that, sometimes players leave in bunches and I really can’t see a pattern here.

Txiki and Guardiola have done a great job replenishing the squad this time and even if there is a need for a true left back and maybe another winger, we need to give them through the end of the window to see if they stay pact or make a move.

What do you thin of all the moves? Let us know!