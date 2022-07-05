Tommy Doyle Nears Sheffield United Loan -report

Tommy Doyle is nearing a switch to Sheffield United on loan fo the upcoming season. The deal would be just a loan with a possible purchase option and is now customary for City, a buyback clause.

This deal makes a load of sense as the club look for sweeteners and incentives for some academy players to get much needed playing time. If the deal works City get a nice profit and possible way to bring him back later.

Doyle is a talented player, but just could not break in to the first team. This move will get him what he needs and on a tea that can push for promotion.

If other City players are any indicators, Championship loans are hit and miss, but this one as stated makes sense.

City’s overall transfer strategy has been a bit sprayed about so getting these young players out is a bit perplexing.

We’ll see if it ends up working.