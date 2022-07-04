Welcome Kalvin - Phillips Signing Confirmed by Manchester City

Manchester City have completed the signing of Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips. The midfielder moves to Manchester in a £45m deal and has signed a six-year contract with the blues.

It was over a week ago that City announced they had agreed a deal in principle to sign the England midfielder, and things looked to have ground to a halt by the end of last week. However, all the paperwork had been completed and it was just a matter of Phillips passing a medical before his signing could be announced.

Speaking after putting pen to paper, Phillips spoke highly of his move to Manchester. “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City,” Phillips enthused. “City have again proved to the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the finest in the world.

“To be able to play under Pep and learn from him and his coaching staff as well as be part of a such a fantastic squad is a prospect that I am incredibly excited about. City are a world-class club with world-class staff and facilities and it’s a dream come true to have joined the club.

“Now I can’t wait to get started and to look to try and help the team to go on and achieve more success.”

The midfielder became Pep Guardiola’s number one summer midfield target after Fernandinho announced his intention to leave the blues at the end of nine glorious, trophy-laden years. Phillips came through the Leeds academy and played an integral part of the Whites promotion push to the Premier League. Since then, he has become on of the most outstanding defensive midfielders in the top-flight, which is why Guardiola wanted him to join the blues.

He joins striker Erling Haaland and goalkeeper Stefan Ortega as the blues summer recruitment campaign continues.

Welcome to Manchester, Kalvin.