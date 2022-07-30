Manchester City Lose Community Shield, 1-3: Reaction & Tweets

Manchester City suffered in the Community Shield who despite playing better lost a big one 1-3 to Liverpool. Much was made about the lack f pre-season and with only two games, the rust definetly showed. Haaland did not look great and yet still had three great opportunities.

A rough outing, for City it can only get better.

On to the reaction-

Pep Guardiola Reaction

“We were really good against this team, even in the first-half we created enough chances to do it [win]...” “Congratulations Liverpool. First 15/20 minutes, they were better. After, we got our game and it was quite similar the last 25 minutes. We arrive when they left space and tried to attack. Second half, we started really well. Our game was there...” “When Erling Haaland scored in the States, everyone talked about how impressive he was. He was there and had the chances - nothing changes. He’s strong. Another time he will put it in the net. It’s football...” “It is good for him to see the reality in a new country and a new league but he was there. He didn’t score. He has incredible quality and he will do it...” “He had chances, two or three in the first half and one at the end. He fought a lot and made the movements...”

Notable Tweets

Maybe I'm deluded, but I didn't think City were that bad. Not great, probably not good, but not bad. Think 3-1 flattered Liverpool, who got the bounce of the ball at a couple of key times. City had a few great "chances for chances" that ended with someone rolling it at Adrian. https://t.co/KMY9KaOYay — David Mooney (@DavidMooney) July 30, 2022