Quick Match Recap: Manchester City 1-3 Liverpool

Manchester City 1, Julian Alvarez 70’

Liverpool 3, Arnold 21’, Salah (pen) 83’, Nunez 90+4’

Welcome to your quick recap. Manchester City have lost the Community Shield.

Manchester City lose after playing a solid, yet rusty match. They deserved more, but were not clinical. A really rough result after a relatively short pre-season.

A strong side is what Pep started with and with solid performances from the lads they dominated most of the match and were unlucky for large stretches. Haaland missed a couple sitters, KDB was not on fire and the team just seemed out of it.

A tough match filled with domination from City and good finishing chances. Man City played well enough to keep us in it so with a lucky goal past the 90, Pool get their two goal lead and the Shield.

One where City was in control with possession and chances created. They played a pretty good game. City need more sharpness and I’m sure it will come.

City had so many other players who did decently enough, Alvarez, Foden and more.

The story of the night is that City lose and look shoddy.

A mediocre day of football.

Stay tuned for more coverage here at Bitter and Blue.

