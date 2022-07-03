Romeo Lavia Nears Southampton Switch, Manchester City Happy with Fee

Romeo Lavia is nearing a switch to Southampton as Manchester City is happy with the latest offer and will include a buyback clause.

Romeo Lavia to Southampton from #ManCity is worth a total of £14M.



[via @SkySportsLyall] — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 3, 2022

The fee is nice and City are still looking for Kalvin Phillips to sign on officially so this deal with a buy back clause makes a ton of sense.

Lavia is a talented prospect but he needs playing time City just don’t have for him. This is why as City’s squad shuffles, Pep Guardiola will be keen to have a tight roster where the ones who play understand his system perfectly.

We’ll see if this gamble pays off.