Manchester City v Liverpool: Community Shield Edition, Team News and Prediction

The season is back and we kick off with the curtain raising Community Shield match!

This time City face the always tough Liverpool. FA Cup champs vs Premier League holders.

Venue: King Power Stadium, Leicester, England

Time and Date: Saturday 30 July 2022, kick off at 17.00 (BST), 12.00 pm (EST)

Head Referee: Craig Pawson

TV Info: ITV (UK), ESPN+ (USA), SPORTSNET(Canada), Vix+ (Mexico), SuperSport Football Plus (Nigeria)

LiveStream: ***ESPN+ SIGN UP HERE FOR 7 DAY FREE TRIAL (USA)

Preview

Last time in the Shield, City lost to the hosts team in Leicester City so this should be a good make up chance for City to win it.

In Liverpool we face a team with some upheaval after losing their best player, they could be vulnerable.

Pep vs Jurgen, a cracking match awaits the fans.

It should be a very interesting match.

Team News

For Man City, Aymeric Laporte is out and Ruben Dias is questionable.

Pool have Alisson, Kelleher, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jota and Tsimikas out.

Prediction

Manchester City 3-0 Liverpool