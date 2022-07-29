Pep Talk: “ I support the club as best I can.”

Speaking in his pre-match press conference before Saturday’s FA Community Shield meeting with Liverpool, City’s manager Pep Guardiola had a lot to talk about.

Pep on new boys

“Hopefully not. The quicker they settle the better. My feeling is they will not take time.

“Stefan surprised us a lot with how good he is in all aspects. Kalvin knows the Premier League perfectly. The way they have behaved and from the few minutes they have played they have settled well.”

On competition

“Like every single season, with the quality they all have in terms of managers, players and history. “If I knew it or I was able to predict the future I would tell you. Normally in the Premier League there are many teams so you expect that.”

On injuries

“Laporte is injured. He had surgery after last season,” the boss continued. “He played the last three games with an injury, an incredible effort but he could not continue to do that. “He has done incredibly well but we need to be careful because it is the knee. “I think he will be out in August and maybe in September he will start to be with us. We will see.”

On CB options

“If it is possible, yeah. If not, we have enough players,” Guardiola added. “Joao (Cancelo) can play there. Josh (Wilson-Esbrand) can play there. Nathan (Ake) can play there. I never complain about the squad I have since the first season. “What the club can do benefits me. I support the club as best I can.”

On expectations

“Yeah, for us a title to win it is better, better than losing. It is good for City. not just for the players. For all of us,”

It is good to be back and Pep Guardiola and the team should be more than focused for this match vs a fun rival. Let’s go!