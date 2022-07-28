Alex Grimaldo, New Fullback Linked to Manchester City

Alex Grimaldo, the new name on many’s mind as the search for a fullback continues. The Spanish fullback has been plying his trade in Portugal in recent years and could be a great fit here. The report is as follows:

Benfica are willing to let Alex Grimaldo go for between €5M and €7M, according to @Record_Portugal. As for reported interest from #ManCity, the club are yet to make any contact with Benfica or with Grimaldo’s representatives. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 28, 2022

As the report above states, City have not had contact, but many expect a deal could be completed soon and quickly if Marc Cucurrella is seen as too rich for City. Grimaldo is a La Masia grad and Pep would love to have him per reports. The fee is also key as many suggest Benfica would want 20M from City despite quoting to others as low as 5M.

Grimaldo is a speedy fullback with some defensive questions, so very similar to Joao Cancelo. Could be a nice fit.

We will see if movement is done here, but he is a very intriguing option who won’t break the bank or cause squad friction.