Fantasy Premier League: Manchester City Players Price List Revealed

Manchester City have made public their fantasy Premier League price list as the ever fun fantasy game start next week. With many new faces, one had to wonder how would some of thembe priced and the results are surprising. Haaland gets an incredibly high one as in the more modest region, we have Julian Alvarez, Phil Foden and Kalvin Phillips.

Haaland is also a popular pick as seen here:

Most selected players so far...



1️⃣ Haaland (£11.5m) - 64.4%

2️⃣ Salah (£13.0m) - 60.5%

3️⃣ Alexander-Arnold (£7.5m) - 57.5%

4️⃣ Perisic (£5.5m) - 49.3%

5️⃣ Cancelo (£7.0m) - 45.9%#FPL pic.twitter.com/7wzRW0QLaf — Fantasy Premier League (@OfficialFPL) July 6, 2022

FULL LIST

Goalkeepers:

Ederson (5.5m), Stefan Ortega (4.0), Scott Carson (4.0m).

Defenders:

Joao Cancelo (7.0m), Ruben Dias (6.0m), Aymeric Laporte (6.0m), John Stones (5.5m), Kyle Walker (5.0m), Nathan Ake (5.0m), Luke Mbete (4.0m), Josh Wilson-Esbrand (4.0m).

Midfielders:

Kevin De Bruyne (12.0m), Phil Foden (8.0m), Riyad Mahrez (8.0m), Ilkay Gundogan (7.5m), Jack Grealish (7.0m), Bernardo Silva (7.0m), Rodri (6.0m), Kalvin Phillips (5.0m), Cole Palmer (4.5m), James McAtee (4.5m).

Strikers:

Erling Haaland (11.5m), Julian Alvarez (6.5m), Liam Delap (4.5m).

Would you all like a Bitter and Blue league? Let us know?