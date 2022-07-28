Two things we want to see in the Community Shield from Manchester City

Manchester City kick off the 2022/23 season this Saturday taking on Liverpool in the Community Shield. City will look to win the shield after losing it last season. Today, we look at two things we want to see in this match from Pep Guardiola and the boys.

1 Erling Haaland and/or Julian Alvarez starts

Two new signings, two new strikers. I would like to see both play, but probably would only see one from the start. Still, seeing both in this match would be awesome. A lineup of Grealish on the left, Alvarez/Haaland in the middle and Mahrez out right seems more likely and if we se the link up between the forwards and wingers sync here, the league is in a lot of trouble.

2 What defense will play?

While it’s likely the two fullbacks will be Cancelo and Walker, I would not mind seeing Wilson-Esbrand out there and resting Walker. Cancelo out on the right would be good. In the center back department, Ake and Stones should start as Dias is still not 100%. That partnership could work for City as both have something to prove.

That will do it, let us know what you want to see this Saturday!