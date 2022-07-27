Phil Foden on Pep Guardiola: “He’s really good at bringing everyone together.”

Phil Foden is a man on a mission. The team will be happy to get all back together here soon after the USA tour ahead of the Community Shield match. Foden speaking to the home site, mancity.com, had much to say about the season ahead.

Let’s dive in:

“He’s(Guardiola) really good at bringing everyone together. We have a big squad and everyone has to be ready. You see that all year, everyone has to be ready to step up. Sticking together is so important and that’s why we win a lot of trophies.”

“I’ve not watched the game [3-2 Win vs Aston Villa] back yet. Maybe in the future I’ll watch these games back and realise how well we’ve done, winning the trophies we have and been there as a team.”

“I believe it’s better to win like that, the Aguero moment where I was in the stands is the same. Playing and living through a game like that is special to me and I think it felt better to win that game the way we did it...”

“Every opportunity I have I bring Ronnie in. Hopefully he can be a footballer as well. Kyle [Walker] is close to me and they [Ronnie and Kyle] have a great bond. Kyle and Jack [Grealish] come round to my house – he loves the lads a lot.”