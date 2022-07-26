Casparij Joins Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women have confirmed their sixth signing of the summer after Dutch international Kerstin Casparij joined the blues. The defender, who has starred for the Netherlands during their Euros campaign, has signed a three-year contract with the club and takes over the number two shirt from the departing Lucy Bronze.

The 21-year-old wing-back makes the move to Manchester from Dutch Eredivisie side FC Twente, where she has been for two years. Speaking after signing her contract, Casparji told of her excitement at moving to the Academy Stadium.

“I’m overjoyed. I have no words to describe how happy I am to be a Manchester City player and I can’t wait to play for this beautiful Club. I felt like the whole club is a family and the perfect fit for me. I immediately got such a good feeling about the place and it was a no-brainer.

“Having players feeling at home at a club is a huge strength for a team and if you want to be competing and winning titles, you have to have that unity, so that was very important to me. I’m a modern right wing-back and I feel as though I’ll fit into the Manchester City style very well, which makes this move the perfect one.”

The youngster started her career at Heerenveen, making her debut at just 15 years of age. She spent a season at VV Alkmaar before returning to Heerenveen in 2018. In 2020, Casparij made the move to Twente, where she got the call up to the Dutch first team. She has recently featured in the Euros and was unlucky to have lost against France in their semi-final.

Casparij becomes the latest addition to Gareth Taylor’s new-look blues as he looks to build a squad to challenge Arsenal and Chelsea for domestic honours while looking to advance in the Champions League. Taylor has heavily recruited this summer, with England keeper Sandy MacIver, Spanish duo Laia Aleixandri and Leila Ouahabi, Australian striker Mary Fowler and Columbian forward Deyna Castellanos already signed up for the new season.

As well as Bronze, Taylor has also allowed England star Georgia Stanway, Caroline Weir and Jill Scott to leave this summer, while young livewire Jess Park has joined Everton on a season-long loan.

We’re looking forward to seeing his new squad in action when the season kicks off on 11th September with a home match against Arsenal.

Welcome to Manchester Kerstin.