Kevin De Bruyne: “I’m still very happy with what I’m doing here and hopefully the club is happy with me.”

Kevin De Bruyne is so ready for the new season! In an interview with MEN, the star Belgian talked plenty about the season ahead, his relationship with Pep Guardiola, Erling Haaland’s arrival and much more!

Let’s dive in:

On Guardiola/club

“I’ve been at Man City seven years now, Pep [Guardiola] has been here six. It’s a long time in football right now. But I’m still very happy with what I’m doing here and hopefully the club is happy with me.”

On exits

“In the past new faces have come in and others have gone but we’ve still found a way to win titles. Hopefully we can do that again this year. There’s been a lot of change. It’s been quite sad but some of the players who’ve gone, I had a good relationship with…” “In one way I can understand why it sometimes happens in football but the other part is sorry to see them go. But some of those who have gone will be friends for life and we wish them all the best – apart from when we play them for 90 minutes!”

On new signings

“I’ve been really impressed with the new Man City signings. They all bring a little quality to the squad and seem to have a good rhythm in their game already. [Julian] Alvarez looks very sharp, Stefan [Ortega] played a good game in Houston and looks ready…” “It’s normal for Man City fans to be excited about him [Erling Haaland] - look at his track record, he’s already one of the best in the world. Sign someone like that then there’s going to be a lot of expectation. It doesn’t feel like he’s feeling the pressure…” “He’s doing really well, the quality he has in front of goal is known. He’s not done that much, coming back slowly. Let’s give him some time but he’ll be sharp and ready when he needs to be. In the first game, if he’s there, I’m sure everyone will be looking…” “But he’s signed for Man City for five or six years, I think he’ll score a couple of goals in that time. As a midfielder, it’s always good to see a player like him come in. If a striker wants to score goals, I will try to help him do that.”

A nice look at a stars thoughts as we kick off the season this weekend with the Community Shield.