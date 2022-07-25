Pep Guardiola reacts to performances and more!

A fantastic win and performance by many City players! Pep Guardiola was full of praise as his team won in an incredible friendly vs Bayern. A great game as the fans were crazy loud and it made for a fun time for all!

Let’s check out Pep’s thoughts:

On Haaland

“He scored a goal which is important, these type of goals in front of keeper - always he’s there,” said Pep. “The first minutes, he needs more rhythm and time but already he had 45 minutes which is good for him. “We’ll see how he reacts to the niggles that he had in the previous weeks. “After we come back we have long weeks to prepare every weekend game. In those two or three weeks we will get the best form.”

On young players/Wilson-Esbrand

“He had a problem with the knee and muscular issue, but we believe he has the potential. “He’s aggressive to win the duels and with the ball is so clever, he has a good 1 v 1 defender and doesn’t feel the pressure with the ball. “Today was an example of how our back four were pressed but didn’t lose much of the ball. “He did a really good game. If we can control his injuries, we will have a full back for many years.”

On atmosphere

“Honestly, it was incredible yesterday with our people (at an open training session) - it’s a massive stadium but with people it’s bigger. “I know how important it is with this city, every time the Packers play a game, it’s full. “The grass was perfect, congratulations for the organisation because it was really good.”

Can’t wait for the season!