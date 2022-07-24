USA Tour — Manchester City defeat Bayern Munich, 1-0: Observations and Buzz

Manchester City played in Green Bay, Wisconsin and secured a win vs German giants, Bayern Munich. A 1-0 win as many players played really well. The main takeaway was some new tactics and no injuries as Erling Haaland made his debut!

Let’s dive in to two observations.

1 Haaland is a monster

A perfect performance from the Norwegian as he really dominated that first half and played at a really high level for a friendly. A great sight to see as he is fitting in quite nicely!

2 Jack Grealish will hit the ground running

The English phenom looked incredible and it does seem he is a key player for Pep Guardiola this season as he looks to be Sterling’s direct replacement. The younger players all looked sharp as well!

A bonus observation: The atmosphere was incredible and the fact that nupwards of 80,000 people showed up in WISCONSIN, USA is a testament to the global game and star power this match had on both sides!

Let us know your thoughts!