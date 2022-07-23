USA Tour — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Bayern Munich

The American preseason tour enters its second match for Manchester City!

This match sees the Cityzens take on German giants, Bayern Munich in Wisconsin. It will be our first game ad the legendary stadiums first football match in Lambeau. One that should garner a great crowd considering the teams involved.

Regardless of setting or opponents, the focus will be on preparing for the season paired with engaging with fans. Pep Guardiola has been putting the squad through intense sessions in the sweltering heat and humidity of the camp and should now be focusing on tactical concepts as the season nears every day.

This one will prove the final friendly before the Community Shield next week.

Date / Time: Saturday, July 22, 2022, 7:00 pm EDT; 12:00am BST (next day)

Venue: Lambeau Field, Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA

On TV: ESPN 2 and TUDN (USA); none (UK); TUDN MX/VIX+ (Mexico); none (India); SuperSport Football Plus (Nigeria); elsewhere

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA); City+ (UK) (India) (NGA) (Mexico)

Prediction: Manchester City 4-3 Bayern Munich