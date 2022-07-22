Thank you, Oleksandr Zinchenko

Oleks Zinchenko is off to Arsenal. A phenomenal run is coming to an end. The Ukrainian star announced on social media his departure from City and he made it special.

A true stalwart of the club, Zinch has decided to go to London and he will be missed. A fitting end to Zinch’s career at City was winning yet another Premier League title.

He truly became a fan favorite and one who rarely complained. Under Pep Guardiola he was perhaps at his best late in the season.

He has won so many major trophies and gave his all for this club since joining. A true professional and one that deserves all the success he had and is still to come.

There’s been much made about whether he is a club legend, but frankly that does not matter, what does is what he gave us and that is many good performances, moments and of course trophies.

A beautiful goodbye on social was nice as well.

He spoke about the move:

“It has been an unbelievable time, an unbelievable six years – I feel like I was a small part of this amazing club. “I am so grateful to everyone who has a done a lot to help me and my family. “We achieved a lot of titles and I want to say a massive thanks to all the fans and the Cityzens “They have supported all this time and especially in the toughest time of my life and the war started. “I felt amazing support around myself, and my family and I can’t be grateful enough for all they have done for me. “I don’t know what I would have done without that support. You are fantastic and you are the best. “I would also like to say thanks to Pep and the coaching staff for believing in me and for everything they have done for me and to my team mates and everyone else at this incredible club. “I’m so happy that one day I can say to my grandsons and granddaughters that I was small part of this amazing club.”

We all thank him for his many years of excellent play, strength and leadership!

