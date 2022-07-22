Aro Muric Signs for Burnley

Aro Muric has signed for Burnley in a deal of £2.5M.

As per BBC, there are add-ons, a sell-on fee, and a buy back clause included. All in all a great deal.

Muric was loaned out to NAC Breda and then Nottingham Forest. He was solid for them.

Further loan spells followed with Girona and Willem II and he would spend the 2021/22 campaign with Turkish side Adana Demirspor, in all making 32 appearances for the Super Lig club.

He joins former City team-mates CJ Egan-Riley and Taylor Harwood-Bellis, the latter on loan at Turf Moor next season, as well as manager Vincent Kompany, who Muric played alongside several times during his time at the Etihad.

He joins a long list now of former CFG signings being sold as City seem to consolidate the team this summer. All good moves as the club raises funds.

Everyone here wishes Aro well with his new club.