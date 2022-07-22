James McAtee a Wanted Man, Manchester City Want him to Stay

James McAtee wants to break through at City, but has received so many offers from top sides that a decision will be made on whether to take the opportunity to play regularly over the next 12 months, with a view to returning closer to the first team next summer.

The Athletic had the news as the player keeps impressing and a loan deal could behoove the club and player.

Both PL teams, Spanish, Italian and German sides are on him and City could want a straight loan. Southampton would work honestly as they seem to be raiding us for the younger players.

City have some depth and I’d prefer to keep him, but if he really want to play a lot more than Pep can offer I would understand him leaving,