New fullback on the list: Gerardo Arteaga linked to Manchester City

Manchester City have to start looking elsewhere as Marc Cucurrella could not be coming. Enter a new link as Gerardo Arteaga is the latest name linked.

A former CFG signing, the Mexican fullback has done a great job for GENK. It could be a good depth signing so I would not mind it and the fee would be not too bad.

City need a true left back and that is what Arteaga is. He has speed and can get forward a good amount. He may not be the most talented, but he can be molded by Pep.

Though it would not make much sense as City had Yan Couto who is perhaps more talented and Issa Kabore who could bth do the job at left back. Neither was chosen so I don’t think Arteaga would be brought in when we discarded these two already.

We’ll see, City have many options and they have to get that fullback this season.