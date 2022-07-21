Pep Talk: “We were happy to see them and the game was really good.”

Pep Guardiola is back to his ways as he spoke after the match vs Club America and had much praise for the fans in Texas, Alvarez and much more!

Let’s dive right in:

“It’s an honour,” he said. “We are so proud. “When we arrived here five, six years ago and lost to United there were only a few blue shirts and now there are a lot. “We were happy to see them and the game was really good.”

On Alvarez

“Julian (Alvarez) was incredible, defensively he is quite similar like Gabriel (Jesus). “Gabriel is probably the best, but he is close to him in aggression and how intuitive he is, he makes the runs and with the ball he’s absolutely brilliant. “He can keep the ball and you can link with him without a problem. “We have the feeling we signed a top-class young player for the next years to come, and we are delighted. “The job that Marcelo Gallardo did at River Plate, we have the benefit, and hopefully he can grow up in an important league like Premier League.

On Ortega/other signings

“All the young lads did really well, and Stefan (Ortega Moreno), he did well. “We are impressed with how good a keeper we have now – his composure, we are impressed. “Kalvin, he already knows perfectly (the Premier League) - he needs time to understand what we want him to do and help him with his movements and shapes. We are very pleased.”

On KDB

“Last pre-season he arrived in bad conditions because of injuries. “He took a long time to get his best condition but the start of this season was the opposite. “We saw in sessions he’s sharp and strong and he continued with the same level as last season, it was his best season in terms of scoring goals and he’s started really well.”

We have a great one coming up now as well as City take on Bayern Munich this weekend. It’s great to be back covering matches!