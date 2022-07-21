USA Tour — Manchester City defeat Club America, 2-1: Two Observations

Manchester City played in Houston, Texas and secured a win vs Mexico’s biggest team in Club America. A 2-1 win as many players played really well. The main takeaway was some new tactics and no injuries.

Let’s dive in to two observations.

1 KDB is alive and well

De Bruyne really dominated that first half and played at a really high level for a friendly. A great sight to see as last season’s slow start had many supporters worried. What is great is our talisman is ready and roaring to go.

2 New signings and youth players showed up in spades

Julian Alvarez notably, looked incredible and it does seem he is a Gabriel Jesus direct replacement, which means he will play everywhere here. For Mbete, Palmer and Wilson-Esbrand especially looked sharp.

A bonus observation. Jack Grealish and the America players got a little chippy...it was a fun time for a friendly. No harm, no foul and made for a great night.

Let us know your thoughts!