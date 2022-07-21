Neymar Was Never Offered to Manchester City - Thankfully

Having signed Erling Haaland, Stefan Ortega Morena and Kalvin Phillips over the summer, City have allowed Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus to leave. Two more players to go through the revolving door could be the incoming Marc Cucurella from Brighton, while Oleksandr Zinchenko looks to be Arsenal bound.

But one player who definitely isn’t coming to Manchester, the blue side anyway, is PSG’s former Barcelona star Neymar.

Rumours have been flying around about the Brazilian making a potential move to Manchester City, possibly involving a swap deal with Bernardo Silva. Suffice to say that these stories did not go down well with the faithful.

Thankfully, the latest is that City were offered the Brazilian, but turned down the opportunity to bring him to the Etihad Stadium, therefore avoiding a riotous situation amongst the fans. It has subsequently been established that the rumours were completely false, so those blue hearts can return to beating normally.

It’s safe to say that the faithful don’t exactly take to the PSG man very well. And for good reason. Each time the blues have faced Neymar, the reaction from the fans has always been the same - and it’s never in a good way.

Sometimes, he only needs a touch before he’s on the floor, rolling around in agony, only to be up and on his feet seconds later, with no visible scars or lasting effects. The star has talent, and he has it in abundance. But, rather than use that talent to drive the team forward, he instead opts to use tactics that are not welcome on the field of play.

And that’s not the kind of player City need.

Guardiola Settles the Rumours

It was French media outlet Le Parisien that reported Neymar had been offered to City, wth Silva reportedly being their own target. But manager Pep Guardiola denied that was the case, or that he was even interested in signing the striker.

“I am so sorry for Le Parisien, but it is not true,” Guardiola confirmed. “I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false. Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy. Let him express himself at Paris.”

Crisis averted!