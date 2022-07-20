Pep Guardiola Delighted with New Signings

Pep Guardiola is not only happy with the new signings on the pitch, but he has also praised their character as the team prepares for the fist friendly of the new season.

From Houston, Texas, the club and Pep Guardiola are well underway in to season preparations. In his presser he praised the new boys and much more, let’s dive in:

“Step by step. It will not happen in one day or two days. “We cannot put too much pressure on these players. We need to get them houses, apartments in Manchester, and in the sessions what we want them to do will increase. “The first impressions of Julian, Kalvin, Erling, and Stefan were really good – they seem like good people. “Having good vibes in the locker room is more important than tactics.” “It is quite hot! But it was really good and calm. “It is to restart the engine in our work. We still have absences here and players who could not travel. “Step by step, we will feel better. We are a little away from our best.”

Pep even addressed the will Neymar rumors:

“I am so sorry for Le Parisien, but it is not true,” he said. “I am sorry for them because the information they have received is false. Neymar is an incredible player and by my information, he is a nice guy. Let him express himself at Paris. Manchester City bought 150 players every summer, and it is not true. I am sorry for Neymar, of course.

The new season is so close!