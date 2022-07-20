USA Tour — Match Preview: Manchester City vs Club America

The American preseason tour kicks off for Manchester City!

This match sees the Cityzens take on Mexican powerhouse Club America of Liga MX in Houston, Texas. It will be our first game in Space City (named after NASA’s many missions to space in Houston) and one that should garner a great crowd considering the teams involved.

Regardless of setting or opponents, the focus will be on preparing for the season paired with engaging with fans. Pep Guardiola has been putting the squad through intense sessions in the sweltering heat and humidity of the Houston camp and should now be focusing on tactical concepts as the season nears every day.

Date / Time: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 8:30pm EDT; 1:30am BST (next day)

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas, USA

On TV: ESPN 2 and TUDN (USA); none (UK); TUDN MX/VIX+ (Mexico); none (India); SuperSport Football Plus (Nigeria); elsewhere

Streaming: ESPN+ (USA); City+ (UK) (India) (NGA) (Mexico)

Prediction: Manchester City 3-2 Club America