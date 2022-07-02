MacIver Signs for Manchester City Women

Manchester City Women’s summer of recruitment continues as the club announce the signing of Everton keeper Sandy MacIver. The England international has signed a three-year contract as she returns to the club after a six-year absence.

MacIver was part of City’s Academy set-up in 2015, but moved to America a year later and became the first-choice keeper at Clemson Tigers, before moving to Everton in January 2020. Now, the England star has made a full circle and expressed her delight at re-joining the blues.

“I’m really happy to be back here, this time as a professional player. Manchester City is a world class club across the board, and I’m very much looking forward to being a part of that. It’s a really ambitious club who aspire to win trophies on a regular basis, and that’s something I’m excited to be involved in over the coming seasons.”

Manager Gareth Taylor, who is currently rebuilding the blues after allowing several players to leave over the summer, said “We’re so pleased to have been able to bring Sandy back to City – over the past few seasons, she has worked incredibly hard to establish herself as one of English football’s top goalkeepers. She is a player I’ve admired for a long time, but especially during my time in charge of the team so far – whenever we’ve come up against her, she has shown just what a talent she is.”

And the move means MacIver will no longer have to pick the ball out of the Everton goal whenever they face the blues. City thrashed the Toffees 4-0 three times last season, twice in the league and once in the FA Cup, while the blues recorded a 5-1 victory in the League Cup. In fairness to McIver, she didn’t feature in the last one!

Welcome back Sandy