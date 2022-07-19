Manchester City’s Number 7 Shirt Taken by Cancelo

The number 7 jersey at Manchester City has been worn by a number of famous stars, and with Raheem Sterling vacating the famous shirt, Joao Cancelo has taken the opportunity to make it his own.

Sterling left for Chelsea in a £50m move south, and the Portuguese star has taken the number 7 jersey for the coming season.

He joins an illustrious group of stars who have previously worn the shirt such as:

Mike Summerbee

Buzzer, as he was affectionately known, started his City career with the number 7 shirt. Despite the winger wearing the shirt at the start of City championship winning 1967/68 season, Francis Lee took over and kept it until the 1969/70 season. Buzzer then reclaimed the shirt and this time, he kept hold of it until 1975. Summerbee made 443 appearances in total, scoring 67 goals in the process.

Peter Barnes

Another winger to take the shirt, Barnes was a faithful favourite. First donning the shirt in 1975, he wore the shirt periodically throughout the 76/77 season, before swapping between 7 and 11 for the 1977/78 season with Mick Channon. Barnes went on to make 159 appearances for the blues during two spells at Maine Road, scoring 22 goals.

David White

The lightning fast winger was a fan favourite, donning the number 7 shirt and terrifying left backs for seven years. White first wore the shirt for the 1986/87 season, keeping it until the end of the 87/88 campaign. David Oldfield was then the regular number 7, until White took it back at the start of the 89/90 season. White played on the wing and also up front, and became a prolific striker during the 1991/92 campaign. He made 336 appearances for City, scoring 96 goals.

Darren Huckerby

Huckerby was another favourite with the Maine Road crowd, and he took the number 7 shirt for three seasons, from 2001/02 to the 03/04 campaign. Huckerby only made 81 appearances for City before being loaned out to Nottingham Forest. However, he did score 30 goals in his time at Maine Road.

Stephen Ireland

The Irish midfielder stepped into the number 7 shirt for four seasons between 2006 and 2010. The star was a guaranteed starter for the between 2005 and 2010 and wore the number 7 shirt for almost all of his first team appearances. Nicknamed Superman, because of the number of goals he created as well as scored, Ireland made 176 appearances, scored 23 but made many more.

James Milner

Signed from Aston Villa, Milner slipped into the number 7 shirt vacated by Ireland, who went in the opposite direction. Milner occupied the 7 shirt for five years during one of City’s most successful periods, and when he left for Liverpool, Sterling took the shirt for himself.

Other notable number 7’s

There have been a number of other stars who have taken on the famous shirt, some of these include:

Neil Young – 1971/72

Paul Power – 1975-77

Brian Kidd – 1977/78

Dennis Tueart – 1980-83

David Rocastle – 1993/94

Georgi Kinkladze – 1995/96