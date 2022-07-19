 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Samuel Edozie Close to Bayern Leverkusen Deal -report

Another youngster gone.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Preston North End: Pre-Season Friendly Photo by Tom Flathers/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Samuel Edozie is set to join Bayer Leverkusen. He has visited Germany but has rejoined Man City’s under-23s for training in Croatia while a fee is agreed.(via @SamLee)

Edozie is a talented prospect but the fee and way City is clearing books seems to make this a real good deal.

City have been really good about only keeping players who really want to be here. It’s why the mini exodus this season has surprised some outside the club.

City will be fine. Edozie has been looking for a move away since January according to reports. The deal then makes sense.

We wish him the best!

