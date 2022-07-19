 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City Away Jersey Revealed

It’s a beauty folks.

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City have officially released their away kit for the 2022/23 season this morning.A great collab in the city of Houston in the USA made for a really cool video.

In collaboration with major sponsors Puma, the kit features a red and black diagonal stripped shirt, remembering history as it is a throwback to the club’s famous 1969 FA Cup and the 1970 League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup jersey.

A really nice kit and well done to Puma.

