James McAtee a wanted man, Manchester City intend to keep him

James McAtee is wanted by roughly half the clubs in the Premier League and Championship but the expectation is that he will stay at Man City. A good problem to have here.

The goal for for both sides seems to be for him to get good first-team exposure next season. (via Sam Lee)

The infatuation by so many clubs for City players is flattering, but is baring on burdensome, City need to keep some youngsters and them putting their foot down here is a good choice.

McAtte can be a special player and City is wisely going to give him the option to show that this season. He should be able to take advantage of that.

He is currently in the USA with the team for pre season and we should see him a decent amount in these two games. He’ll definetly get minutes this season and the club will be better for it.