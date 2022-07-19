 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Zach Steffen to Middlesborough Official, No Buy Option Deal

By Saul Garcia
Real Madrid v Manchester City Semi Final Leg Two - UEFA Champions League Photo by Matt McNulty - Manchester City/Manchester City FC via Getty Images

Zack Steffen has joined Middlesbrough on a season-long loan. There will be no buy option for Boro and City will re-evaluate him next summer.

The 27-year-old goalkeeper will spend the 2022/23 campaign with Chris Wilder’s Championship outfit.

A 29-cap USA international, Steffen has made 21 appearances during his two seasons with City, winning two Premier League titles and the Carabao Cup in 2021.

We know his tenure was mixed and despite playing very little was always the upmost professional and we wish him luck in his new adventure.

