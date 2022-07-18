 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Emilio Lawrence Close to Signing for Manchester City -report

A phenom on the way to the sky blues?

By Saul Garcia
Everton v Manchester City - U18 Premier League Photo by Emma Simpson - Everton FC/Everton FC via Getty Images

Emilio Lawrence has been a much hyped prospect and the player is now close to signing for Manchester City.

That according to a report he is on the way to join the training camp in Croatia where some players are who could not enter the USA:

A really good signing as he is an exciting prospect. Among all the losses and player exits from the academy it is refreshing to write about an incoming player to the setup.

At just 16, he has been fast tracked by Everton as he spent much time with their u-23’s which is a testament to his ability. With some more seasoning he could be further along this season.

Operating as a midfielder higher up the pitch he has been good in that role and can play winger.

This is a good get for City and one needed as the club tries to replenish many exits.

