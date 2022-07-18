Emilio Lawrence Close to Signing for Manchester City -report

Emilio Lawrence has been a much hyped prospect and the player is now close to signing for Manchester City.

That according to a report he is on the way to join the training camp in Croatia where some players are who could not enter the USA:

Official: #ManCity have completed the signing of Emilio Lawrence (16) from Everton. He joins @ManCity academy’s training camp in Croatia, alongside John Stones, Phil Foden, and Ilkay Gundogan, as well as the U23s. — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 18, 2022

A really good signing as he is an exciting prospect. Among all the losses and player exits from the academy it is refreshing to write about an incoming player to the setup.

At just 16, he has been fast tracked by Everton as he spent much time with their u-23’s which is a testament to his ability. With some more seasoning he could be further along this season.

Operating as a midfielder higher up the pitch he has been good in that role and can play winger.

This is a good get for City and one needed as the club tries to replenish many exits.