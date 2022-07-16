Arsenal and Manchester City Reach Deal, Oleks Zinchenko to Decide Future Soon

Oleksandr Zinchenko is close to Arsenal than ever before. The new report, provided below, has a deal being struck between clubs at a solid fee for both sides.

Romano has been on this deal all the way and that fee is really good for City as they search for a replacement.

Arsenal and Manchester City have now reached verbal agreement in principle for Oleksandr Zinchenko, fee around £30m. Personal terms are still discussed. ⚪️ #AFC



Salary and length of contract, in negotiation - key step to complete the agreement. pic.twitter.com/QJYrwdqJH1 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 16, 2022

All that would be left is the wage packet. So, with ZInchenko traveling with the squad to the USA, my idea would be the deal would be completed when the team returns.

Zinch is in no real rush and this would allow City to take their time in finding a replacement. Seems to be the situation where everyone comes out solidly.

As for Zinchenko he has been a stalwart and dedicated player for this team and the fans, coaches and players have all supported him intensely as he and his country deal with the invasion in Ukraine by Russian forces.

We would miss him and thank him for all he has done.