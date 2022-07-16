Manchester City USA Tour: Full Traveling Squad

Manchester City are soon to embark on two matches played in the USA. One in Houston and one in Green Bay, in Texas and Wisconsin respectively.

The team that is traveling for the matches was confirmed and we could see a few debuts on the way.

City will take on Club America and Bayern Munich before heading home next weekend ahead of the FA Community Shield clash with Liverpool.

Pep Guardiola will hope to have the rare luxury of a full squad to choose from as the new season begins, with his squad having had a much needed break to recharge their batteries.

The 26-man squad is:

Kyle Walker

Rúben Dias

Kalvin Phillips

Nathan Aké

Erling Haaland

Jack Grealish

Oleksandr Zinchenko

Rodrigo

Kevin De Bruyne

Stefan Ortega

Julian Alvarez

Bernardo Silva

Riyad Mahrez

João Cancelo

Ederson

Scott Carson

Liam Delap

Kayky

Luke Mbete

Cole Palmer

James McAtee

Josh Wilson-Esbrand

Oscar Bobb

Rico Lewis

Finley Burns

Ben Knight

An exciting few matches as the ramp up to the season begins!