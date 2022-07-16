Manchester City USA Tour: Full Traveling Squad

Manchester City are soon to embark on two matches played in the USA. One in Houston and one in Green Bay, in Texas and Wisconsin respectively.
The team that is traveling for the matches was confirmed and we could see a few debuts on the way.
City will take on Club America and Bayern Munich before heading home next weekend ahead of the FA Community Shield clash with Liverpool.
Pep Guardiola will hope to have the rare luxury of a full squad to choose from as the new season begins, with his squad having had a much needed break to recharge their batteries.
The 26-man squad is:
Kyle Walker
Rúben Dias
Kalvin Phillips
Nathan Aké
Erling Haaland
Jack Grealish
Oleksandr Zinchenko
Rodrigo
Kevin De Bruyne
Stefan Ortega
Julian Alvarez
Bernardo Silva
Riyad Mahrez
João Cancelo
Ederson
Scott Carson
Liam Delap
Kayky
Luke Mbete
Cole Palmer
James McAtee
Josh Wilson-Esbrand
Oscar Bobb
Rico Lewis
Finley Burns
Ben Knight
An exciting few matches as the ramp up to the season begins!
