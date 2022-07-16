Official: Riyad Mahrez Signs Extension

Manchester City keep a star player! Riyad Mahrez has re-signed until summer 2025. A nice and deserved extension. To date, he has made 189 appearances for the Club, scoring 63 goals and contributing 45 assists. He has won so much here and been an integral piece to this side.

Mahrez spoke about the new deal:

“I’m very happy to sign the new deal,” Mahrez said. “I have enjoyed every single minute of my time here. It’s a pleasure to be part of such an incredible Club. “To have helped us achieve the success we have enjoyed in the past four seasons has been unforgettable and made us all hungry to look to achieve even more. “I would also like to thank Pep, Txiki and the coaching staff, both for the way they have helped me to develop as a player and for pushing me to continue to improve. “Now I just want to try and play my part in helping us be successful next season and beyond.”

Great news as we head to the pre season in the USA with a near full squad.