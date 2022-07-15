Neymar Rumors are Back, Are They Legitimate?

Neymar and Manchester City rumors are back. The club has reportedly been in contact with PSG and the player and a deal is close:

Excl. Manchester City have met with Neymar’s representatives this week at the CFA to express their interest in signing the Brazilian.



Pep has spoken to Neymar, telling him he MUST take a wage cut if he wishes to join his side.



Pep believes Man City will sign Neymar. pic.twitter.com/lNRO1IYPLx — TransferLatest (@MCFCLATEST_) July 15, 2022

That is just one of many reports claiming similar news. One popular forum among City fans even suggested the deal was done already.

Much muddied info and few corroborating sources. Many ‘in the knows’ claim to know something yet i has amounted to little tangible information.

Neymar is for sure, an incredible player and the fee would not be astronomical, but at those wages as the report stated have to be halved if not more.

Putting him in line with Kevin De Bruyne and Erling Haaland would make sense so if Pep Guardiola can convince him of all that it still seems a nearly impossible deal to maneuver.

I really don’t think they can. There are just too many missing pieces, but where before there was just smoke, Pep and Txiki even having contact with Neymar/PSG could mean there’s fire here.

We’ll see this deal would be extremely complicated to get over the finish line.