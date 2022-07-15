Bernardo Silva Will Stay at Manchester City, Despite Spanish Press Insistence Otherwise -report

Manchester City have their man and many reports that seem to clash with each other, don’t. Today news from Spain broke that Bernardo would leave for Barcelona as the agent and the clubs have agreed a fee.

That does no seem accurate and as we have reported before many in and around Bernardo Silva’s group believe the player has no intention or shown signs of pushing a move away from City.

That all bodes well for City. The report from Spain had the fee at much less than Pep and Txiki’s reported asking price of 80M Euros. City will and should not sell for anything less.

City and Bernardo have seemed to have reached an amicable place after last summer’s saga and this season of success and )mostly) post covid world has helped tremendously.

Would a contract extension be out of the question? Of course not and I could see a small extension getting done before the end of this window.

We’ll see.