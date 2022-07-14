Manchester City Enter Race for Pau Torres

As per a report by Graeme Bailey of 90Min, Manchester City are interested in signing Pau Torres from Villarreal.

The deal could be completed fairly quick as Torres is reported to have a release clause that is under 50M Euros. A solid deal as City need that fourth center back.

IF Nathan Ake does end up moving for Chelsea the fee could be the same as City look to upgrade the position and find a suitable replacement before giving the go ahead to Ake,

City and Torres would be a great match as a fellow Spaniard with Pep Guardiola, they could flourish together. Torres is a great passer and real good in the air. He’s Ruben Dias lite for me. A really good player.

City need to get this done quickly though as the American tour starts next week and the Community Shield is 31 July.

Can they get it done? We’ll find out soon enough.