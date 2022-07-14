Zinchenko in talks with Arsenal, Manchester City willing to listen -report

Oleks Zinchenko is nearing a move from Manchester City to Arsenal. The Gunners have wanted him and now Mikel Arteta is really pushing for him.

David Ornstein of the Athletic had the report. The way he leaves seems to be if he really feels he has a good chance at playing a good number of minutes in midfield. Something he probably won’t do here.

It’s why the team could release him for a solid fee. The rumored talk s City are impressed with several youngsters and its why they could let him go.

The price could be 20-30 Million Pounds, a more than just fee. Seems it will come down to Arteta and how hard he pushes for him. IF he offers that midfield spot it will be very hard for Zinchenko to turn him down.

We’ll se as the mini exodus continues, Zinchenko would for sure be missed.