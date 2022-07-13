Thank You, Raheem Sterling - Manchester City Supporters

A phenomenal run is coming to an end. Raheem Sterling announced on social media his departure from City and he made it special.

A true slawart of the club, Sterling ahs decided to go home to London and he will be misse. A fitting end to Sterling’s career at City was winning yet another Premier League title.

After paying tumultuous transfer saga his arrival at the Etihad was marvelous. He truly became a City star and one who rarely complained. Under Pep Guardiola he was perhaps at his best.

He has won so many major trophies and gave his all for this club since joining. A true professional and one that deserves all the success he had and is still to come.

There’s been much made about whether he is a club legend, but frankly that does not matter, what does is what he gave us and that is many goals, moments and of course trophies.

What a journey pic.twitter.com/beX13AOOsj — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) July 13, 2022

A beautiful letter/video as Sterling says goodbye with class

Sterling is on his way to Chelsea in his home city and we all thank him for his many years of excellent play and leadership!

BEST OF RAHEEM STERLING