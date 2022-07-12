 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Manchester City Away Kit Leaked

It’s gorgeous!

By Saul Garcia
Chelsea Women v Manchester City Women - Vitality Women’s FA Cup Final Photo by Naomi Baker - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

It’s a beut folks! Manchester City’s away kit for the upcoming season has leaked and here it is:

A fantastic kit playing off some of the teams earlier colors and its really working well here. Who could forget the similar style that was a fan favorite some years ago.

For City, this represents now a great partnership with Puma as the kits, money and training gear have all been top notch. It’s a wonder what customized coverage can do for you when not tied to templates like at an Adidas or Nike.

Fantastic shirt, what are your thoughts on this one?

