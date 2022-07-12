Rodri Signs New Contract at Manchester City

Manchester City defensive midfielder Rodri has committed himself to the blues for another five years, signing a new contract to 2027.

The Spanish international, who joined Pep Guardiola’s blues in 2019, was inspirational in last season’s title charge, hitting seven goals including a superb equaliser on the final day of the season against Aston Villa.

The Spaniard was brought in to replace Fernandinho three years ago, gradually taking over the DM role from the Brazilian, and is now firmly established in that position. Speaking after signing his new contract, Rodri expressed how happy he is at City and his love for the club.

“Joining City in 2019 is the best decision I have made in my career. I have loved every second. The fans have been amazing with me, I feel totally supported by the club and the manager pushes me every single day.

“We have been very successful since I came here, which is something that makes me very proud. But to be honest, that success has made me even more hungry. Once you start winning big titles, you don’t want to stop.”

Since arriving in Manchester, Rodri has claimed five major honours, including two Premier League titles, two League Cups and one Community Shield.

He was involved in controversial decision in a match at Goodison Park in February as the blues won 1-0 at Everton. Having seen Phil Foden give City an 82nd minute lead, Rodri appeared to handle the ball as it struck his upper arm. After a lengthy check, VAR decided it wasn’t handball, much to the dismay of both Everton and Liverpool supporters, some of which claim the decision cost the reds the league title.

Rodri is set to start the new season as City’s regular DM, but the signing of Leeds star Kalvin Phillips gives the Spanish international some tough competition in the role.