Bernardo Silva has not hinted at leaving, looks set to stay -report

Bernardo Silva looks set to stay at Manchester City.

The new update has given some City supporters relief with Silva perhaps accepting the Etihad Stadium is the ideal destination for him.

Silva has been chased hard by Barcelona, who cannot meet the valuation, yet still disturb the player.

It would be unwise to sell and the report as detailed below says as much as there is no need for Silva to leave.

“As per the latest information provided by Spanish journalist Lu Martin, Bernardo Silva has not asked or even hinted at a Manchester City exit so far this summer.”

This aligns with recent reports that have suggested Silva is going to see out his deal here and even sign a new one before its all said and done.

City would be wise to lock him down, but playing this year with no pressure and shutting down more transfer rumors would be wise from City and Silva.