Josko Gvardiol of interest to Manchester City, Could see bid made this week

Josko Gvardiol is the new CB Manchester City is targeting as Nathan Ake is closer than ever to signing for Chelsea. A new target and bid is expected as City look at options.

Manchester City have not changed their plans: they will sign a new centre back this summer in case Nathan Aké joins Chelsea (at least £40m). Josko Gvardiol, highly rated but Leipzig want to keep him. #MCFC



Marc Cucurella, still considered a top target - waiting for the bid. — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2022

As Romano says this deal will not be easy and even with rumors of a 43 Million Euros release clause we will not know until the pursuit officially begins.

The Croatian player has been solid for RB and could demand a decent fee so City will be keen to do its due diligence as the search for a new center back increases.

As a player he is strong in the air, a good passer and can press, many of the qualities Pep looks for. Many on social media are clamoring for him and it will most assuredly come down to that release clause.

City have to be shrewd and calculated on how they replace Ake, if he were to leave.

We’ll see how it develops.