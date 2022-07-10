 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Phil Foden Close to Agreeing New Six Year with Manchester City -report

Great news!

By Saul Garcia
Manchester City v Aston Villa - Premier League Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Phil Foden close to signing a new six year agreement at Manchester City.

Now that is great news as City look to lock in the younger players and starting with Foden is class. The star English player has been on a tear and is poised to break through on the world stage this season both at City and with England at the World Cup.

A new deal makes all the sense in the world. It should be done and I don’t fore see any counter measures. City takes care of their players and with this being a home grown, I see a great partnership here.

