Phil Foden Close to Agreeing New Six Year with Manchester City -report

Phil Foden close to signing a new six year agreement at Manchester City.

Phil Foden will sign a new six-year deal at #ManCity this summer worth a basic £200,000-a-week, reports @DailyStar_Sport. ✍️ — City Xtra (@City_Xtra) July 9, 2022

Now that is great news as City look to lock in the younger players and starting with Foden is class. The star English player has been on a tear and is poised to break through on the world stage this season both at City and with England at the World Cup.

A new deal makes all the sense in the world. It should be done and I don’t fore see any counter measures. City takes care of their players and with this being a home grown, I see a great partnership here.