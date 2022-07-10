Marc Cucurella Update — Manchester City are still in pursuit

Marc Cucurella is in limbo as Manchester City have a tug of war with Brighton. From new contract offered, Marc wanting only City and a fee nearing 50M Pounds, we have a stand off it seems.

I can see the deal being done soon or taken down to deadline day. Brighton have proved savvy and hard nosed negotiators.

Marc clearly wants City and anything above 40M seems like an overpay from my view, but City and Pep are really adamant on him it would seem.

Could City find another left back, sure but this deal needs to go through, it feels like a matter of time.