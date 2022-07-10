Nathan Ake and Chelsea Almost Done — Fee at £50M

Nathan Ake is nearing that deal with Chelsea as various sources have him agreeing personal terms and the fee is close to being agreed.

City would be wise to wrap up a CB signing soon as well. Ake was a valuable piece in the team, but to get that money for a fourth choice defender is almost no brainer.

We’ll see the replacement as some make sense and others don’t. City should be comfortable in Ake departing only if they get a replacement in fairly quick.

Still, City have made mostly solid choices this season and despite questions of what is happening with all the non first team sales, making four departures is a mini rebuild for City.

Hope Manchester City are secure enough to be ready for all these departures. I have no reason to doubt that.

On Ake, we wish him the best of the deal goes through, it’s clear several teams in the Prem value the job City/Pep have done developing players. City should cash in.