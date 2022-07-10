Raheem Sterling to Chelsea Near Official -report

Various reports have Raheem Sterling a scintilla away from Chelsea. The reports have a fee of £47.5M which is pretty good considering the contract and now with Gabriel Jesus totals around £100M off two players.

Not bad. Sterling is obviously a valuable member of this side, but his search of fixed playing time was too much.

Plus, don’t overlook the wages and playing on his preferred left side as a winger. Under Pep he was fairly remunerated, but now at Chelsea he will be one of the Premier League’s best paid.

The positioning bit is interesting as Guardiola would play him a bit of everywhere, left side, right side, false nine and more. Being fixed on the left had to be an attracting lure.

Regardless, City will be fine as Julian Alvarez and Erling Haaland are inbound.

Alas, we wish Sterling the best and will have a best of up this week.